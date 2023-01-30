OPPO Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Could Be Powered By A Dimensity 9000 SoC

OPPO launched its premium tablet, the OPPO Pad in China last year. Rumors suggest it is now working on its successor, the OPPO Pad 2. Reliable tipster from China, DCS (Digital Chat Station) has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming OPPO tablet.

There is no official confirmation about the device from the company yet. But as per the leakster, the OPPO Pad 2 will come with a bigger display, a more powerful chipset, a bigger battery, and faster charging speeds, among others. Let's take a detailed look at its rumored specifications below.

OPPO Pad 2: Specifications (Rumored)

The OPPO Pad 2 will be a successor to the OPPO Pad tablet. It will flaunt a premium build and design carrying the legacy further. The launch might be a few days/weeks away, but we have a fair idea about the device thanks to DCS.

As per the tipster, the OPPO Pad 2 could sport a bigger display. The OPPO Pad came with an 11-inch display. DCS states that it might get an 11.x-inch display, without revealing the exact screen size. However, he reveals that it will boast a higher 2800 x 2000 pixels screen resolution compared to the 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution of the OPPO Pad. The display will still be an LCD and could support up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

The OPPO Pad 2 could get a bump up in performance as it is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship-grade SoC. The older OPPO Pad was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Furthermore, the OPPO Pad 2 could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM.

Talking about its battery specifications, the OPPO Pad 2 is rumored to be backed by a 9500mAh battery pack under its hood compared to the 8360mAh battery of the original OPPO Pad. Also, it is set to get a faster 67W charging support compared to the 33W of the previous generation. In all likelihood, the OPPO Pad 2 may debut running on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Published On January 30, 2023
