Oppo Pad Air Launching Alongside Reno8 Series, Enco X2 Earbuds On July 18: Expected Features, Price

Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro, Oppo Enco X2, and the Oppo Paid Air will be launching on July 18 in India. The upcoming gadgets will pack premium features, especially the Oppo Pad Air, which is the brand's first tablet in India. To note, the Oppo Pad Air and the Reno8 series are already available in other markets.

Oppo Pad Air Launch: Expected Features

The Oppo Pad Air will be launching on July 18 alongside the Oppo Reno8 series. The teaser poster and the Flipkart microsite have revealed a couple of key features of the upcoming tablet. For one, the new Oppo tab will draw power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. It will include 4GB RAM and will offer virtual expansion of up to 3GB.

The Oppo Pad Air teaser poster reveals a grey colored tablet with a narrow frame. A single camera on the rear panel is visible. The top part of the rear panel seems to include a gradient design with the Oppo branding below. The teasers also include a Pen for the Oppo Pad Air but it's unclear if the stylus will be included with the packaging.

Since the Oppo Pad Air was already launched, we know it will flaunt a 10.36-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. The single camera at the rear is an 8MP shooter and there's an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The new Oppo Pad Air also includes 128GB RAM default storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a dedicated microSD card.

Additionally, the Oppo Pad Air includes a 7,100 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run Android 12 OS with ColorOS custom skin on top. We can expect most of these features to be retained for the Indian market. Plus, the tab will include Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Enco X2, Reno8 Series Launching On July 18

The Oppo launch event on July 18 will also see the debut of the Oppo Reno8 series, which will include the base and the Pro model. Additionally, the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will debut alongside, which are tipped to include upgraded specs. The price and availability of the new Oppo gadgets will be disclosed at the launch event.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles