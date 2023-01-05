Realme Pad Slim Listed On Flipkart: Launching Alongside Realme 10 Smartphones?

Realme will soon launch the Realme 10 series in the Indian market. An unannounced Realme tablet could launch along with the Realme 10 smartphones. A tablet dubbed Realme Pad Slim has appeared on Flipkart and is listed as "Coming Soon". The Android tablet could pack potent hardware for media consumption and gaming. Let's take a look at the available details of the Realme Pad Slim.

Realme Pad Slim Gets Listed On Flipkart

Realme is primarily a smartphone brand. The Chinese company will launch the Realme 10 smartphone in India on January 9, 2023. Realme has already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in India.

Apart from smartphones, Realme has also entered a few other segments including TWS earphones, wireless accessories, PC monitors, and Android tablets. Realme currently offers the Realme Pad, Realme Pad Mini, and Realme Pad X.

The Realme Pad Slim could be the fourth tablet under the brand's portfolio. Two dedicated listings for the Realme Pad Slim have gone live on Flipkart today. The listings mention the Realme Pad Slim costs ₹32,999. If true, the latest offering from Realme could be the most expensive Realme tablet to date.

Realme Pad Slim Specifications Are Incorrect?

The Flipkart listings mention the Realme Pad Slim will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which could be expanded up to 1TB, presumably using a microSD card.

The Realme Pad Slim tablet is claimed to pack a 7000mAh battery, which will support 18W fast charging. The tablet features a 10.4-inch Full HD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 224PPI pixel density. It will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, as per the listing.

There are two camera units listed, both 8MP, but one in front and one on the back. The tablet will support voice calls with dual SIM, and work on 4G LTE/GSM networks. Realme has indicated the Realme Pad Slim tablet is ideal for business, entertainment, and gaming.

The Realme Pad Slim is said to pack the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. These specifications may appear to be accurate but they aren't. This is because the specifications mentioned on the product page are identical to those of the Realme Pad which was introduced way back in 2021.

It is quite possible that Realme is planning to announce the Realme Pad Slim on Flipkart, and the listings are merely placeholders. Needless to say, the Chinese company has not shared any teaser regarding the Realme Pad Slim or even officially acknowledged its existence.