Realme Pad X 5G Features Officially Confirmed Ahead Of Launch; 33W Dart Charge, Dolby Atmos Revealed

Realme has a sleuth of products lined up for launch tomorrow, July 26. The Realme AIoT event will witness the launch of many new devices, including the first 5G tablet from the brand. The Realme Pad X 5G teasers have revealed many key features ahead of the launch.

Realme Pad X 5G Features Confirmed

The Realme India website has a dedicated landing page for the new Realme Pad X 5G. We now know that this would be the first 5G-ready tablet in this price segment. The website confirms the Realme Pad X 5G will draw power from a 6nm Snapdragon processor clocked at up to 2.2Ghz.

The processor also has a 78 percent higher AnTuTu benchmark score than the previous gen SoC. Since the device was already launched in China, we know it's the Snapdragon 695 processor on the Realme Pad X 5G.

Additionally, Realme has confirmed the new tablet will feature a 10.95-inch display that offers 450 nits of brightness and an 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme Pad X 5G will also flaunt the O1 Ultra Vision Engine for enhanced image quality. The tab will also have an 8,340mAh battery paired with 33W Dart Charge technology.

The Realme Pad X 5G will also feature advanced technologies like Dolby Atmos for its quad speakers. Hi-Res Audio support and smart PA are among the other features confirmed. The website also confirms the new Realme tablet will support the new Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard. However, it's unclear if these accessories will be shipping with the box.

Realme Pad X 5G Launch In India

Additionally, rumors suggest the Realme Pad X 5G will feature an 8mP camera at the rear and a 13MP selfie camera at the front. Reports also claim the new Realme Pad X 5G could cost less than Rs. 25,000 in India, taking on devices like the Xiaomi Pad 5, Oppo Pad Air, and so on.

The Realme AIoT launch event will also witness the debut of Realme Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2S BT neckband, and more importantly, the Realme Studio Display monitor. All of these gadgets are expected to be competitively priced.

