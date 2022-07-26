Realme Pad X Launched In India; 33W Fast Charging, 11-Inch Display And More

As promised, Realme just launched its latest tablet, the Realme Pad X in India. The highlights of the device include an 11-inch 2K LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC with support for RAM expansion, and Realme Pad UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The tablet flaunts an ultra-slim metal body and comes with the Dolby Atmos feature.

Realme Pad X Price, Offers

Realme Pad X has been launched in two color options - Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey. It comes in three storage configurations, including a 4GB + 64GB WiFi variant priced at Rs. 19,999, a 4GB RAM + 64GB 5G variant priced at Rs. 25,999, and a 6GB RAM + 128GB 5G variant priced at Rs. 27,999.

There are some additional accessories such as the Realme Pencil priced at Rs. 5,499 and Realme Smart Keyboard priced at Rs. 4,999.

The tablet from Realme will be available for purchase via the online retailer Flipkart, the official Realme online store, and offline stores as well from August 1. Buyers who use an ICICI Bank credit card and choose easy EMI will be able to get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on the purchase.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X is fitted with a 7.1mm ultra-slim metal body and an 11-inch 2K LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It has a maximum brightness of 450 nits and a DC dimming feature as well. It has an 84.6% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, the tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC alongside Adreno 619 GPU and there is a microSD card slot to support up to 512GB of additional storage space. There is up to 6GB of RAM and it can be expanded further by another 5GB using RAM expansion.

For imaging, the Realme Pad X adorns a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide front camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are stereo quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio Certified and connectivity features such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and more. An 8340mAh battery powers the device with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles