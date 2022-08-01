Realme Pad X Sale Begins In India: Get Free YouTube Premium Subscription With Every Purchase

Realme recently launched new products at its AIoT event, which also includes the Realme Pad X tablet. The new Realme Pad X packs many premium features and will go on sale starting today, August 1. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme Pad X sale, offers, and other details in India.

Realme Pad X Price In India

The Realme Pad X is available in three variants, starting from Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Wi-Fi model. The 4GB + 64GB 5G model is priced at Rs. 25,999 and the high-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage with 5G support costs Rs. 27,999. Buyers can choose from Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colors.

Realme Pad X Sale Offers In India

As mentioned earlier, the Realme Pad X will go on sale for the first time in India today, August 1. Buyers can get the new tablet at the Realme India website and Flipkart. Realme is offering Rs. 2,000 special discount on SBI and HDFC Bank cards as part of the inaugural offer. This means the new Realme Pad X will start from just Rs. 17,999.

Apart from the Realme discount, buyers on Flipkart will get an additional five percent cashback when they purchase the Realme Pad X with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. More importantly, all buyers of the Realme Pad X will get a free YouTube Premium subscription for three months.

Realme Pad X Features

The new Realme Pad X flaunts a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ LCD panel with 1200 x 1200 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. Realme has also offered TUV Rheinland certification to protect the users' eyes. Under the hood, the Realme Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 5G support.

Users get up to 6GB RAM, which can be expanded up to 11GB via virtual expansion with 128GB default storage. Realme has also provided a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB. Additionally, the tablet runs Android with the Realme UI 3.0 for the Realme Pad X.

The Realme Pad X also includes an 8,340 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support. It also includes the Realme Pencil, but it has to be bought separately. The new Realme tablet also includes a single 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter in the front.

