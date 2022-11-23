Redmi Pad Bundle Offer Live in India; How to Get Free Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones

Xiaomi India has announced a new bundle deal for those interested in buying the Redmi Pad tablet. As per this bundle offer, one can get their hands on the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones for free. This Redmi bundle offer was announced on the official Twitter handle.

The Redmi Pad Bundle offer went live on November 22 and will last until November 26. The special bundle offer will be available for purchase via Mi.com, the company's official online store.

How to Get Redmi Pad Bundle Offer?

The Redmi Pad has been launched in India in two storage variants. The entry-level variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,999 while the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 19,999. Only the Gray color option will be available for sale under this bundle offer. To avail of this offer, buyers must purchase the Pad from a special bundle offer page and not from the regular listing to receive the free Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones.

Redmi Pad Specifications

To recall, the Redmi Pad flaunts a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, up to 1 billion color support, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under its hood, the tablet draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. A capacious 8,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast wired charging powers the Redmi Pad.

For imaging, there is an 8MP single rear camera sensor and another 8MP sensor at the front with a field of view of 105 degrees and support for face-tracking. The other goodies of the Redmi Pad include quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box, and more.

Given its specifications and its budget price point, the Redmi Pad makes a good buy for those who want an affordable tablet. Though there are downsides such as the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and SIM card support, these are acceptable for its price tag. In addition, the bundle offer makes the deal sweeter for buyers.