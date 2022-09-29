Redmi Pad India Launch Set for October 4: Mi Pad 5 Like Design Confirmed

Xiaomi recently made a comeback into the Indian tablet market with the Mi Pad 5, which received a tremendous response. However, with a price tag of over Rs. 25,000, it is still an expensive buy when compared to some other entry-level Android tablets in the country.

To fix this issue, Xiaomi is launching yet another budget tablet -- the Redmi Pad, which will be much cheaper than the Xiaomi Pad 5 (review). Here is what we know about the upcoming and the first Redmi-branded tablet in the country.

Redmi Pad Specifications

As per the leaks, the Redmi Pad will come with a 10.61-inch screen, offering a native resolution of 2,000x,1,200 with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet will be powered by the recently announced Mediatek Helio G99 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Unlike the Xiaomi Pad 5, which is still running on Android 11 OS, the Redmi Pad is said to launch with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI skin on top. The tablet is said also expected to be lighter than the Mi Pad 5 and is likely to feature a plastic unibody finish.

The leaks also suggest that the Redmi Pad will have an 8MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, and both cameras should be capable of offering 1080p video recording. The tablet is likely to be fueled by an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Considering the features and specifications, the Redmi Pad is expected to be priced well below Rs. 20,000 in India, and the tablet will compete against the likes of the recently launched Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen), Moto Tab G62, and more.