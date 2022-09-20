Redmi Pad Launching Next Month; MediaTek SoC, 2K Display Tipped

Xiaomi Pad 5 debuted in the Indian market a few months ago. We can soon expect a new tablet from Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi. Reports suggest the Redmi Pad will be launching next month and will offer three color variants and two storage models. One can also expect the Redmi Pad to cost lesser than the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Redmi Pad Launch Details Leaked

Previously, it was believed that the Redmi Pad would launch in September. But new leaks suggest the Redmi Pad will launch in October, as spotted by PriceBaba. The report also quotes a tipster who has revealed the alleged color variants of the new Redmi Pad.

If the tipster is to be believed, the upcoming Redmi Pad will debut in Moonlight Silver, Graphite Grey, and Mint Green colors. The upcoming Redmi tablet is also said to offer at least two memory variants, which could be 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models.

Redmi Pad Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Redmi Pad is expected to be an affordable device that could take on tablets from competitors like Realme, Oppo, and Motorola. Leaks suggest the new Redmi Pad will likely flaunt an 11.2-inch LCD panel with a 2K resolution.

Under the hood, rumors suggest the Redmi Pad will draw power from the MediaTek MT8781 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. One can also expect a microSD card for further memory expansion.

One of the key features of a tablet is its massive battery. Tipsters suggest the upcoming Redmi Pad will pack a 7,800 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support. One can also expect a single rear camera of 8MP and a supporting 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

As a Xiaomi sub-brand, the upcoming Redmi Pad will run MIUI Pad 13 custom skin based on Android 12 OS. Presently, the tablet market in India is growing with affordable options from Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola. The new Redmi Pad will further up the competition in the thriving market.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles