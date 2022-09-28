Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to Feature MediaTek SoC, Android 13; Launch Imminent

The tablet market in India has been steadily rising with many mid-range players introducing new products. It looks like the market might have a new entrant pretty soon, namely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung tablet could launch in the coming weeks, at least before the year ends.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE was spotted on Geekbench, giving us an idea of its processor and OS. If the leaked reports are true, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will run Android 13 OS and draw power from a MediaTek processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Features Revealed

In November 2021, many reports claimed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE could launch by the end of 2022. It looks like these rumors might be true after all. Reports from GalaxyClub.nl have spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE on Geekbench.

The Samsung tab was spotted with the model number SM-X506B, which was previously confirmed to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The rumored tab is also said to have another variant, the SM-X500, which could be a base model.

The Geekbench listing confirms the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will be powered by the MediaTek MT8791V/ZA processor, which is the 6nm Kompanio 900T chip that was announced last year.

The Kompanio 900T chip is specially crafted for tablets and Chromebooks. The processor offers 2 x Cortex-A78 CPU cores, 6 x Cortex-A55 cores, and a Mali-G68 GPU. The Geekbench listing shows the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will offer 4GB of RAM.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will run Android 13 OS, which would be a huge development. This would also make the tablet the first one from Samsung to run the latest version of Android.

Lastly, the Geekbench reveals the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE scored 773 in the single-core test and 2318 in the multi-core test. One can expect a few upgrades with the new tablet, which comes as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE