Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Launch Set For August 11; Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro at an event in its home market of China on August 11. The slate will be arriving with upgrades in multiple departments as the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5, which was unveiled last year and released in India earlier this year.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi China has already revealed a handful of specifications of the Pad 5 Pro tablet. In addition, the company has also posted a few official renders of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro on Weibo. So, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Xiaomi tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Will Bring A Larger Display Than The Predecessor

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro will be arriving with a larger display than the same device from the previous year. While the earlier Pad 5 Pro tablet offers an 11-inch screen, the latest version will be providing a larger 12.4-inch display with 2K resolution. It will be the largest tablet from the Chinese brand to date. The bezels on all sides of the slate will be minimal, just like its predecessors.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Will Utilize The Same Snapdragon 870 SoC

Similar to the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro version from last year, the bigger new Pad 5 Pro model will also be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. As per a recent Geekbench listing, the new Xiaomi tablet will be coming with 8GB of RAM and will be booting MIUI 13 with Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be having a single-core Geekbench score of 886 and multi-core score of 3,117.

Pad 5 Pro Will Be First Tab From Brand To Offer Triple Cameras

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro will be the first tablet from the brand to offer a triple primary camera module at the rear. If the reports are to be believed, there will be a 50MP primary sensor onboard the device. There's no word on the other two lenses at the moment. The new Pad 5 Pro model is expected to be fuelled by a bigger battery than its 11-inch predecessor.

Pad 5 Pro Will Go Against Like iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is expected to be a premium tablet. In India, it will be going against the likes of the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch variant and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The pricing of the Pad 5 Pro is not available at the moment. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available in the country at the starting price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

