Amazon Voluntary Separation Program Could Drive Job Cuts Of Indian Employees

Advertisement

Amazon recently confirmed it is playing to lay off nearly 10,000 employees. Layoffs are expected to take place this week, and Amazon's Indian employees are facing job loss. Unlike in the west, Amazon India seems to be taking a more lenient approach with its employees by offering a Voluntary Separation Program. Let's look at how Indian employees are being gradually laid off and the benefits they could receive.

Amazon India To Announce Voluntary Separation Program?

Tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and several others have been actively downsizing their operations around the world. As part of the global downsizing exercise, Amazon too has plans to lay off nearly 10,000 employees. The company has reportedly begun informing its employees in the corporate and technology departments about the job cuts, claiming the downsizing is due to an "uncertain macroeconomic environment".

It appears Amazon may continue laying off employees in the coming days, and its Indian operations could be the next target. The e-commerce giant may abruptly let a large number of its employees go, but in India, the company is reportedly taking a more cautious approach.

Amazon hasn't yet officially confirmed how it would terminate the employment of its Indian employees. However, some reports indicate the company could launch a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), which seems like a Voluntary Retirement Scheme or VRS, but for non-government or corporate employees.

Advertisement

What Is Amazon India's Voluntary Separation Program?

Amazon India might not terminate the employment of specific employees. In other words, the company isn't creating a list of employees who would be let go. Instead, the company is asking its employees if they wish to leave the company voluntarily.

Amazon India's VSP is expected to offer a severance payment, in addition to one week of salary for every six months of service at Amazon. The company is also reportedly offering a weekly stipend for 12 weeks. Amazon India could also honor insurance claims until the end of this year.

Amazon's Indian employees would have until November 29 to decide if they want to resign voluntarily. Employees can even withdraw their VSP application until December 5. The last day at Amazon India for employees who are selected for the Voluntary Separation Program would be December 23.

Amazon is planning to cut jobs in its devices division such as Alexa voice assistant. However, the company is also letting people go in its retail division and human resources.

More AMAZON News

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale; Deals on Redmi Note 11T 5G, OnePlus 10R Prime and More

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Pack Launched; Better Than Netflix, Hotstar Mobile Plans?

Did India Arm-Twist Google into Allowing Android TV OEMs to Build Amazon's Fire TV Offerings?

Will Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Take Help From Elon Musk’s SpaceX For New Venture?

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Mega Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R Prime Edition

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days; Best Deals On Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, And Realme Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV Deals You Shouldn’t Miss in the Final Days

Diwali Offers On Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge: Check Out The Best Deals

Three-Year-Old Amazon Echo Studio Gets New Features: Worth Buying in 2022?

Amazon Great India Festival Finale Days Sale: Top 5 Smartphone Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon Gift Card Balance; How to Check it on Smartphone and PC

OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Massive Rs. 8,000 Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Amazon India Job Cuts Downsizing
Published On November 24, 2022
Read more...