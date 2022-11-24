Amazon Voluntary Separation Program Could Drive Job Cuts Of Indian Employees

Amazon recently confirmed it is playing to lay off nearly 10,000 employees. Layoffs are expected to take place this week, and Amazon's Indian employees are facing job loss. Unlike in the west, Amazon India seems to be taking a more lenient approach with its employees by offering a Voluntary Separation Program. Let's look at how Indian employees are being gradually laid off and the benefits they could receive.

Amazon India To Announce Voluntary Separation Program?

Tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and several others have been actively downsizing their operations around the world. As part of the global downsizing exercise, Amazon too has plans to lay off nearly 10,000 employees. The company has reportedly begun informing its employees in the corporate and technology departments about the job cuts, claiming the downsizing is due to an "uncertain macroeconomic environment".

It appears Amazon may continue laying off employees in the coming days, and its Indian operations could be the next target. The e-commerce giant may abruptly let a large number of its employees go, but in India, the company is reportedly taking a more cautious approach.

Amazon hasn't yet officially confirmed how it would terminate the employment of its Indian employees. However, some reports indicate the company could launch a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), which seems like a Voluntary Retirement Scheme or VRS, but for non-government or corporate employees.

What Is Amazon India's Voluntary Separation Program?

Amazon India might not terminate the employment of specific employees. In other words, the company isn't creating a list of employees who would be let go. Instead, the company is asking its employees if they wish to leave the company voluntarily.

Amazon India's VSP is expected to offer a severance payment, in addition to one week of salary for every six months of service at Amazon. The company is also reportedly offering a weekly stipend for 12 weeks. Amazon India could also honor insurance claims until the end of this year.

Amazon's Indian employees would have until November 29 to decide if they want to resign voluntarily. Employees can even withdraw their VSP application until December 5. The last day at Amazon India for employees who are selected for the Voluntary Separation Program would be December 23.

Amazon is planning to cut jobs in its devices division such as Alexa voice assistant. However, the company is also letting people go in its retail division and human resources.