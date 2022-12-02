Elon Musk’s Neuralink Develops Wireless Implant Device For Human Brains; Heres How It Works

Neuralink had recently sent out a cryptic tweet that showed the words "please join us for show and tell" being typed on a screen. Neuralink held the event to demonstrate the progress made in their technology. At the event, Elon Musk revealed the words were being typed by a monkey. Let's look at the information Neuralink has offered about the developments it made in the last six years.

Neuralink Announces Wireless Implant Device "Link"

Elon Musk announced at the "Show and Tell" event that the company has developed a wireless device that can be implanted within a person's brain. The compact device is almost ready for humans, but Neuralink is now waiting for the necessary approvals to begin human trials.

Musk indicated the wireless device developed by his Brain Chip interfaces (BCI) startup should be ready for human trials in six months.

"We think probably in about six months, we should be able to have a Neuralink installed in a human."

The company may have begun filing the necessary paperwork for securing the relevant permissions to implant the device within the brains of a small group of volunteers.

The tweet Neuralink sent out a few days ago was typed by a monkey. However, the monkey doesn't seem to be using a Neuralink device to send the commands to type.

Neuralink Device Almost Ready With A Human-Machine Interface

Neuralink is building a product that intends to enhance or supplement the human brain. A Neuralink device will essentially be a brain-computer interface, wherein humans could control a computer with the help of brain activity.

The current iteration of the Neuralink device is the size of a regular coin and is called "Link". Neuralink had previously shared a video that showed a monkey playing pinball without using a joystick. The company had claimed the primate was playing the game just by thinking about the moves, which were replicated on the computer console.

During this year's demo, Neuralink engineers claimed that the small computer-on-a-chip could be surgically implanted in a skull in about 15 minutes. The wireless device uses 64 'threads' to receive input. These thin threads will be pierced at a precise depth into the brain using robotic apparatus. The device has a battery that can be recharged wirelessly.