Sony Patents Blockchain NFT Tracking System Ahead Of PS VR2 Launch; How Will It Work?

Sony has applied for a patent that integrates blockchain within the trading infrastructure for in-game assets. The Japanese tech giant wants reliable technology that allows gamers to purchase in-game items, characters, and other digital assets in the form of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Let's see what Sony has envisioned for the future of trading limited editions of in-game merchandise.

Sony Patents In-Game Trading Of NFTs

Game developers have been increasingly offering virtual merchandise in their games. Gamers can purchase these digital items, which may include a special avatar, skins, weapons, and even virtual buildings and infrastructure. Sony's patent offers a reliable and trustworthy backend platform on which such items can be bought, sold, or traded.

The patent application talks about a virtual exchange system that tracks transactions involving digital assets in video games. The system relies on blockchain technology, which is already at the core of cryptocurrency trading.

The patent mainly concerns items that are considered unique. In other words, developers can offer a limited quantity of branded items or virtual merchandise that's associated with celebrities, events, or other noteworthy aspects, explained Sony:

"In traditional video games, there is no way to differentiate a specific instance of an in-game item that a famous player of the video game used to win a famous tournament from any other instance of the in-game item." Advertisement

Sony Is Interested In NFTs For Gaming Industry Only?

Sony's patent talks about a distributed ledger that will generate a record of digital media assets such as gameplay clips and video clips. These items will have a unique identifier and metadata, and all trades of such items will be tracked and recorded to confirm ownership.

"Changes to properties of the digital asset, such as ownership, visual appearance, or metadata, can be identified in a request to update the history. A new block can be generated for, and appended to, the distributed ledger identifying the changes to the history of the digital asset."

Basically, Sony wants to work with NFTs in mainstream games and has secured a patent that incorporates blockchain technology. It clearly indicates the company is interested in entering the NFT market but is currently focused on the gaming segment.

NFTs aren't new, and neither is Sony the first company that has shown interest in unique virtual items where buyers can confirm their ownership of a purely digital asset. However, Sony is one of the largest entertainment and media companies. The Japanese tech giant is deep into esports and gaming. The company could market digital merchandise well if it can offer proof of ownership and restrict duplication of the items.

Sony is readying the PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 (PSVR2) headset. It could develop a trading platform for in-game items for the entire PlayStation ecosystem before the PSVR2 arrives.