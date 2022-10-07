Airtel 5G Plus: How to Activate, List of Compatible Devices

A few days back, PM Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The announcement was soon followed by the launch of Airtel's 5G Plus services in the country. While Airtel has launched its 5G services in eight cities initially, it has assured that all parts of the country will get 5G coverage by March 2023.
With the next-gen network services, Airtel promises to deliver up to 30x faster downloads than 4G. It is touted that one can download a movie in seconds, experience smooth, new-age gaming, watch 4K videos without buffering and enjoy AR and VR content.
How to Activate Airtel 5G Plus Service?
Notably, Airtel uses NSA (non-standalone) 5G mode, which works with most smartphones. The existing Airtel 4G SIM card will be switched to 5G automatically and there is no need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card. All that subscribers have to do is go to the Settings tab and Connections or Mobile Network and choose the 5G network mode to experience Airtel 5G services. Some OEMs are pushing a software update to enable the bands supporting 5G.
List of Devices Compatible With Airtel 5G Plus
Already, Airtel is testing 5G support on iPhones in India. It is closely working with Apple for 5G services on iPhones. Though Apple has a wide range of 5G-ready iPhones, the network will not work on them unless a software update enables the next-gen mobile services. Let's take a look at the list of devices compatible with Airtel 5G Plus from various brands over here.
|Brand
|Model
|Apple (Update Required)
| iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone SE 2022
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Samsung (5G Ready)
|Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy A33 5G
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy M33
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|Samsung (Update Required)
|Galaxy S21 Series
Galaxy Z Fold2
Galaxy F42 5G
Galaxy A52s 5G
Galaxy M52 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3
Galaxy Z Fold3
Galaxy A22 5G
Galaxy S20FE 5G
Galaxy M32 5G
Galaxy F23 5G
Galaxy A73
Galaxy M42 5G
Galaxy M53
Galaxy M13
Galaxy S21 FE
|Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO (5G Ready)
|Mi 10
Mi 10i
Mi 10T
Mi 10T pro
Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X
POCO M3 Pro 5G
POCO F3 GT
Mi 11 Lite NE (K9D)
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi K16 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro+
POCO M4 5G
POCO M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 pro
Mi 11i
Redmi 11 Prime 5G
POCO F4 5G
POCO X4 pro
Redmi K50i
|OnePlus (5G Ready)
|OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
|OnePlus (Update Required)
|OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 9 RT
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus 9R
|realme (5G Ready)
|realme 8s 5G
realme X7 Max 5G
realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
realme X7 5G
realme X7 Pro 5G
realme 8 5G
realme X50 Pro
realme GT 5G
realme GT Master Edition
realme GT Neo2
realme 9 5G
realme 9 Pro
realme 9 Pro+
realme Narzo 30 5G
realme 9 Speed Edition
realme GT 2
realme GT 2 pro
realme GT Neo 3
realme Narzo 50 5G
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
|Oppo (5G Ready)
|Reno Pro 5G
Reno 6
Reno 6 pro
F19 Pro+ 5G
OPPO A53s 5G
OPPO A74 5G
Reno 7 Pro 5G
F21 Pro 5G
Reno 7
Reno 8
Reno 8 pro
K10 5G
F21s Pro 5G
|Oppo (Update Required)
|Find X2
|Vivo, iQOO (5G Ready)
|iQOO 3 5G
vivo X50 Pro
vivo V20 Pro
vivo X60 Pro+
vivo X60
vivo X60 Pro
vivo iQOO7
vivo iQOO 7 Legend
vivo V21 5G
vivo iQOO Z3
vivo V21e
vivo X70 Pro
vivo X70 Pro+
vivo IQOO Z5 5G
vivo Y72 5G
vivo V23 5G
vivo V23 Pro 5G
vivo V23e 5G
vivo T1 5G
vivo Y75 5G
vivo iQOO 9 Pro
vivo IQOO 9
vivo iQOO 9 SE
vivo T1 PRO
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
vivo X80
vivo X80 pro
vivo iQOO 9T
vivo V25
vivo V25 Pro
vivo Y55 5G
vivo Y55s 5G