Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Vi: Who Offers Best Benefits With Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Airtel and Vi also offer Rs. 399 prepaid plans to their users. So, let's compare their Rs. 399 prepaid tariffs with BSNL's latest Rs. 399 recharge pack.

In the past few weeks, most of the private telecom operators have hiked the pricing of their prepaid and postpaid tariffs. However, the government-owned telco BSNL still continues to offer the most affordable recharge plans in the country. Most recently, BSNL has launched its Rs. 399 prepaid plan, which is providing the highest validity as compared to Airtel and Vi.

BSNL's Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan Offers Highest Validity

Talking about BSNL's Rs. 399 prepaid plan first, it offers the highest validity of 80 days as compared to the private operators in the country. The tariff provides 1GB of daily data, resulting in a total of 80GB for the whole duration. Post the daily data limit gets exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling to all networks across the country and 100 SMS per day.

In addition, BSNL's Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides free BSNL Tunes and a subscription to Lokdhun services, which offers entertainment content as well as access to online classes for students.

Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan Details

Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides a short validity of just 28 days. However, the data benefits of this tariff are much higher at 2.5GB per day. Similar to BSNL's plan, it also offers unlimited calls to all networks across the country, 100 SMS / day, and benefits of the Airtel Thanks app. There's also a three months premium subscription to Disney + Hotstar mobile content platform. Free Hellotunes and access to Wynk Music for free are also available with this tariff.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone's Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers the same validity, data benefits, and unlimited calling as Airtel's tariff. However, there are additional benefits including free access to Vi Movies and TV, apart from three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. There also are more extra benefits including the Weekend Data Rollover facility, Data Delights, and Binge all Night. No other telecom operator offers these benefits with their Rs. 399 prepaid plans.

To conclude, BSNL's Rs. 399 plan is for those looking for a long-term pack at an affordable price tag. Airtel and Vi's Rs.399 prepaid tariffs are for those mobile users who like to consume a lot of content on OTT services and require more daily data. However, they will have to settle for a much shorter validity.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles