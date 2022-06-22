5G Smartphone Users In India To Reach 500 Million By 2027; Ericsson

5G smartphone users in India will reach 500 million by the year 2027, suggests a report by the telecom gear maker Ericsson. This will be a healthy uptake in 5G subscribers in the country with 40 percent of total mobile users on 5G networks by 2027. Ericsson also expects that the average monthly data consumption per phone will also double by the same year.

5G Phones Share Will Increase, 4G Adoption To Drop

Ericsson's report suggests that the share of 4G smartphones will drop to 55 percent in 2027, as compared to 68 percent currently. The firm forecasts that there will be around 700 million 4G phone subscribers in the country by 2027 as users migrate to 5G handsets. 5G phones share will increase to 40 percent during the period as 5G phone sales are rising in the country every subsequent quarter, even without the availability of 5G networks at the moment.

Average Monthly Data Usage Per Smartphone Will Reach 50GB

Furthermore, the report has mentioned that the average monthly data usage per smartphone in India will reach 50GB in 2027. To compare the smartphone users in the country were consuming around 20GB of data per month in 2021, as per various reports. Interestingly, nearly 56 percent of all data traffic will be carried by 5G networks in the country by 2027. The data usage will grow by a factor of four between 2021 and 2027.

Global 5G Smartphone Users Grew To Around 620 Million In Q1 2022

Ericsson expects that the global 5G smartphone users will be over one billion by the end of 2022. The major contributing markets for the adoption will be North America and China. During the first quarter, the 5G subscriptions reached around 620 million, adding about 70 million new users in the period. 4G users continue to increase to around 4.9 billion globally.

5G Services To Deploy In India In 20-25 Cities By The Year-End

The Indian government is all set to auction around Rs. 4.5 lakh crore of 5G spectrum in the country from July 26, 2022. As much as 72GHz of 5G airways will be put up on sale in the first 5G network auction. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will be auctioning for a major stake in the spectrum in the sale, with Vodafone Idea to some extent.

Recently, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 5G deployment in India will commence by the end of the year. Initially, the services will kick off in 20-25 cities and towns across the country. We will have more details during the 5G spectrum auction next month, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.

