Airtel 5G Plus Launched at Nagpur International Airport; How to Access 5G on Your Phone?

Airtel has begun rolling out its 5G services in select cities last month and has slowly been expanding its services. Airtel 5G Plus service was formally introduced at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. This international airport joins the list of Airtel's 5G-supported airports that includes Lohegoan Airport in Pune, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Looking back, Airtel announced its 5G Plus service in eight cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Airtel has also been steadily expanding the 5G service in parts of these cities. The latest center to get 5G service is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Airtel 5G Plus Comes to Nagpur International Airport

Airtel officially announced the new 5G Plus service via a blog post, confirming that passengers can experience 5G speeds on their smartphones at both arrival and departure terminals at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Additionally, boarding gates, terminals, migration, immigration counters, security areas, parking areas, and baggage claim areas will have access to Airtel's 5G Plus service.

"I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport," George Mathen, Bharti Airtel CEO for Maharashtra & Goa said.

As mentioned earlier, Nagpur is among the few cities with Airtel's 5G Plus service. Airtel claims to further expand the service to all major metropolitan cities before the year ends. Airtel also claims to offer its 5G Plus service pan-India by March 2023.

Access Airtel 5G Plus on Your Smartphone

Previously, many consumers fell prey to a scam regarding 5G upgradation on smartphones. Several scammers urged people to buy new SIM cards to upgrade from 4G to 5G services. However, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio confirmed that no SIM card upgradation is required.

Simply put, you don't need a new SIM card to experience 5G on your smartphone. To experience Airtel 5G Plus, you first require an Airtel SIM card with a data pack. You will also need a 5G-supporting smartphone to experience the next-gen data speed.

Presently, Airtel and Jio are head-to-head in competition for rolling out 5G services. Airtel is offering 5G services at 4G tariffs, making it competitive. Jio is also following the same, winning over users countrywide.