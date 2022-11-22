Airtel Could Soon Scrap Recharge Plans Below ₹100; Minimum Recharge Plan To Cost ₹155

Bharti Airtel has revised the price of the minimum monthly recharge pack for prepaid mobile phone users. The telecom giant could soon scrap all the prepaid plans below ₹100, and ₹155 would be the lowest possible recharge value. Let's look at the features and benefits of the plan, which include unlimited calling, 1GB of data, and more.

Airtel's Lowest Prepaid Recharge Plan To Cost ₹155?

Bharti Airtel has jacked up the price of its minimum monthly recharge from ₹99 to ₹155. This is a 57 percent hike. The telecom service provider is currently offering the revised plane only in Haryana and Odisha but is expected to roll out the same across India.

Airtel has stopped offering its ₹99 plan in the aforementioned states. The ₹155 plan is now Airtel's lowest prepaid recharge in these regions. The increase of ₹54, which translates to a 57 percent jump, may seem like a burden, but it will be a hassle for users who recharge only to keep their number active.

The ₹99 prepaid plan for Airtel subscribers offered 200MB of data and calls at the rate of 2.5 paise per second. It had a validity of 28 days. Needless to mention, nearly every benefit was quite restricted. The ₹155 recharge plan is quite generous.

Advertisement

Airtel ₹155 Prepaid Recharge Plan Details

The ₹99 prepaid recharge plan was indeed affordable for people who weren't using any services but needed to keep the number alive and ensure they receive calls and SMS. While the ₹155 recharge plan might seem a little expensive, it offers more benefits than the revised price.

The ₹155 recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 300 SMSes, and 1GB of data. Additionally, the recharge pack bundles benefits such as free access to Wynk Music and Hellotunes.

Although there are several benefits, there is one glaring limitation. The ₹155 prepaid recharge plan expires in just 24 days. The plan's validity is just 4 days short of the ₹99 plan. Rumors, however, claim Airtel is planning to discontinue all 28-day plans, irrespective of the bundled calls, SMS, and data that are priced under ₹155.

This is the second hike for the lowest recharge plan in Airtel's bouquet. Airtel had previously offered ₹79 recharge plan. Its price was raised to ₹99, and now, this plan could soon be scrapped, making ₹155 the new lowest-priced recharge plan.