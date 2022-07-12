Airtel Rs. 265 Prepaid Plan Now Offers Extra Benefits; Heres Whats New

In the past few months, most of the telecom operators in India were increasing the pricing of their prepaid and postpaid plans. Even the state-run telco BSNL reduced the benefits of its Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid tariffs. However, one of the leading carriers in the country, Airtel, has increased the benefits of one of its prepaid packs.

Airtel Rs. 265 Prepaid Pack Benefits Changed

Airtel's Rs. 265 prepaid plan previously offered 1GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. That's resulting in 28GB of data for the validity, apart from the extra benefits post the exhaustion of the daily data. In addition, the pack was providing the users with a free data coupon worth 2GB, which could be used in the same 28 days validity. Apart from that, the recharge offered unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS / day.

Now, Airtel's Rs. 265 prepaid plan provides a higher 30 days of validity, two days more than the previous pack. In addition, the data benefits have been increased to 1.5GB per day, resulting in 45GB of total high-speed 4G data. The company is now offering a massive 17GB of extra data with the same prepaid recharge.

The other two additional benefits of the Airtel Rs. 265 recharge including free Hellotunes and free Wync Music are the same as the previous pack. It's worth mentioning that the changes in Airtel's Rs. 265 prepaid plan are not available to all users across the country. We checked the changes of the tariff on one of our colleague's Airtel numbers and the Rs. 265 Airtel plan was showing the same previous benefits. So it looks like the new recharge plan is being rolled out in a gradual manner.

Airtel 5G Services To Launch Later This Year

In related news, Airtel is all set to launch its 5G services in India in select cities later this year. The company has already confirmed that its network is 5G ready. The first 5G spectrum auction in India is all set to take place on July 26 for the 72GHz spectrum. Most of the companies including Airtel, Jio, and Vi have applied to get the 5G spectrum.

Soon after the 5G spectrum sale on July 26, Airtel will be commencing its 5G services across major cities across the country in the next two to three months. That said, we can expect 5G internet services in India expected to go live by the end of this year in most of the major metropolitan cities.

Published On July 12, 2022
