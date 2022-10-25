BSNL Launches ₹1,198 Annual and ₹439 Quarterly 4G Plans; How Will These Compete in the 5G Era?

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new 4G prepaid plans as a part of its Diwali celebrations. These new prepaid plans are applicable to all users across India. The plans are priced at ₹1,198 and ₹439. But will BSNL's 4G plans work in the 5G era?

Subscribers of BSNL interested in these new prepaid plans can recharge with the same either via the telecom operator's official website or download the Selfcare mobile app. Given that rival telcos such as Airtel and Jio have started their 5G trials in the country, these new plans might seem obsolete for many. Let's take a look at the benefits of these new BSNL plans and the telco's 5G rollout plans.

Benefits of BSNL ₹1,198, ₹439 Prepaid Plans

The BSNL ₹1,198 prepaid plan is for subscribers who want a long-term plan at an affordable price. It provides basic benefits that one would expect from a prepaid plan, including 3GB of data, 300 minutes of voice calling, and 30 SMS per month. Notably, this prepaid plan is valid for as long as a year. The benefits will be renewed at the beginning of every month.

On the other hand, the ₹439 recharge plan from BSNL will provide subscribers with unlimited voice calling benefits, 300 SMS for the whole of its validity period, and no data benefits. This plan has a validity period of 90 days and is ideal for subscribers who do not use cellular data.

BSNL 5G Rollout Timeline Confirmed

Unlike the 4G rollout, BSNL strives to ensure that it doesn't get left behind in the 5G era. While rival operators have started their 5G trials, BSNL is working with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) for its rollout.

Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom minister of India, stated that BSNL's 5G rollout will take place on August 15, 2023. Though BSNL does not have major 4G networks yet, the telecom operator would be targeting the 5G NSA (non-standalone) network.

How Could BSNL Challenge Rivals?

BSNL is known for delivering services at a low cost. While no one knows how much the telco would charge for its 5G service when the same is launched on a wider scale, we can expect the same to be more affordable than private telcos. BSNL's business model is to offer connectivity services at affordable costs to make internet connectivity accessible to the masses.

Once BSNL enters the 5G arena with better and faster services, the competition will be fiercer. Moreover, BSNL would look forward to providing services in rural areas, which could result in more citizens getting connected to the digital world.