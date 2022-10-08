BSNL Launches Rs. 269, Rs. 769 Monthly Recharge Plans; Check Benefits

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is on the verge of rolling out 4G plans across the country. Besides, there have been reports that the telco is in plans to roll out the 5G services sometime in 2023 in contrast to Airtel and Jio which have started offering their next-gen services in select cities. In the meantime, BSNL has launched two new prepaid plans - the STV 269 and STV 769.

These new BSNL prepaid plans are designed for users who are looking for prepaid recharge plans that have a monthly validity of 30 days and 90 days. Also, these plans are meant for those who consume cellular data to a great extent. Both these plans offer almost the same benefits.

BSNL STV 269 Prepaid Plan

The newly launched BSNL Rs. 269 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, and has a validity of 30 days, delivering a total data benefit of 60GB for subscribers. The other benefits of this plan include 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. The telco also offers BSNL Tunes, which lets users change songs without any restrictions. The Rs. 269 plan also brings Eros Now Entertainment, Hardy Mobile Game service, Challenges Arena games, Lystn Podcast services, Lokdhun, and Zing.

BSNL STV 769 Prepaid Plan

On the other hand, the BSNL Rs. 769 prepaid plan is almost identical to the Rs. 269 plan. This higher denomination plan comes with 2GB of data per day for a period of 90 days. Eventually, the total data benefit offered by this plan is 180GB. The other benefits include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, BSNL Tunes, Zing, Eros Now Entertainment, and the other benefits as seen in the Rs. 269 plan.

These plans with monthly validity periods of 30 days or multiples of 30 have been launched by the telecom operators in the country after a recent TRAI order that ensured consumers get at least one plan with a monthly validity. Prior to this, the telecom operators in India were offering 28 days validity with monthly plans, which demanded users to recharge with 13 plans in a year. Following this order, Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL started rolling out monthly plans for subscribers.