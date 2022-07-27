India Offers The 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices Globally

While the highly anticipated 5G spectrum auctions just took place in India, the country is positioned in the fifth spot in the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 list. The list was created by measuring the cost of 1GB of mobile data in 233 countries all over the world. Interestingly, the Indian mobile data pricing has been reported to be the fifth lowest per GB in the world.

The list of mobile data pricing from over 200 countries was compiled by Cable.co.uk, a price comparison site. Israel topped the list as the least expensive cost per GB of mobile data. It offers data priced at $0.04 (approx. Rs. 3) per GB. Following the same, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean was certified as the most expensive one offering $41.06 (approx. Rs. 3,500) per GB.

Notably, Northern America was listed as the most expensive region in the world with the mobile data cost being $4.98 (approx. Rs. 400) per GB. Among the top five cheapest countries for mobile data are Israel, Italy, San Marino, Fiji, and India.

5G Mobile Data Price In India

The Worldwide Mobile Data pricing 2022 list shows that India is among the top five cheapest mobile data markets. It is in the fifth position with a price of $0.17 (approx. Rs. 14). The report mentions that the country's population relies on the mobile data and has created high demand, which has forced telecom operators to provide data at competitive prices. While India is in the fifth lowest spot, Israel tops the list.

The researchers have reportedly linked the differences in the cost to four main country archetypes such as small consumption, excellent infrastructure, heavy reliance, and a wealthy economy. While the cheapest countries fall under the excellent infrastructure and heavy reliance archetypes, the most expensive countries have terrible infrastructure and small consumption.

