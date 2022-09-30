Jio 5G to Arrive in Four Cities by Diwali; Deployment in Other Cities by 2023

The largest telecom operator in India, Reliance Jio is all set to roll out its 5G services soon. The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, announced that the telco will launch its 5G services in four key cities in the country by Diwali, and these include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

While these four cities will get the 5G services of Jio initially, the telecom operator plans to roll out the next-gen network services to most parts of the country by December 2023. Notably, Jio will launch 5G services with its 5G SA (standalone) networks.

Jio to Replicate Same Strategy As 4G

Jio shocked everyone with the launch of its 4G services back in 2016, and the telco is expected to follow the same strategy for its 5G services as well. There are reports that the company could shock everyone with its 5G networks. While the tariff is one aspect of it, there are a lot more things than just consumer mobile network services.

At the time of launching its 4G services, Jio said that it will let users get its 4G SIM cards for free with benefits such as free data and voice calls. This was something that disrupted the Indian telecom market. Is there a possibility that Jio would mimic the same strategy with its 5G services too? While nothing is confirmed officially, we need to wait to know what Jio will offer its subscribers awaiting the 5G launch.