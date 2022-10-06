Jio 5G Welcome Offer Explained; How To Check Your Eligibility

5G services finally arrived in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Reliance Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in four cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Kolkata starting from Dussehra. In addition to launching the next-generation mobile networks, the telecom operator has also announced the Jio 5G Welcome Offer.

As of now, the company has not revealed any 5G plans but these will be affordable and not too expensive than the existing 4G plans. This will enable quick 5G adoption among subscribers. It also plans for a widespread rollout of 5G services by Diwali 2023.

Jio 5G Welcome Offer Explained

Similar to the Jio Welcome Offer that was introduced back in 2016 while launching its 4G services, the telecom operator is offering unlimited 5G data benefits at up to 1Gbps+ speed, and other benefits for its early adopters. However, Jio 5G is under beta trials and not all subscribers can access its 5G network.

If you reside in any of the four cities where Jio 5G services are available and own a 5G smartphone, then you possibly can use the next-generation mobile services. This makes you eligible to benefit from the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. If you are eligible to use Jio 5G, then your services will be automatically upgraded to get the Jio 5G Welcome Offer and there is no need to follow any specific procedure to avail of this benefit.

Notably, the Jio 5G services will be unlimited and free until the company announces its 5G tariff plans. If you have a 5G smartphone, there is no need to upgrade your existing SIM card to use 5G.

Jio 5G Speed

In August, at the AGM 2022, Jio showcased that its 5G can deliver 1.09Gbps speed on a smartphone. It is the same speed that was achieved by the telco back in the trial period as well. However, in real-world performance, this speed is likely to drop by 60%.

As per a report from earlier this year, Jio achieved a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps with a latency of 11ms and 9ms respectively during the trial. Though these 5G speeds appear to be impressive, these were achieved at trials, and there is an increased possibility for the same to drop drastically in real-life performance.