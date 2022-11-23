Jio 5G Welcome Offer Launched: How To Get Unlimited 1Gbps Data For Free?

Reliance Jio has started rolling out 5G services in a few Indian cities under the name "Jio True 5G". As part of the launch, the Indian telecom giant is offering unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps speed under the "Jio 5G Welcome Offer". This offer isn't identical to the one Jio offered when the telecom company launched 4G services in the country. Let's see who is eligible for the offer, and how to benefit from the same.

Jio 5G Welcome Offer Launched In Select Cities

Reliance Jio has started offering 5G services in India. 5G networks aren't available across the country yet, but Jio is expected to offer pan-India 5G services in the near future.

Jio True 5G is available in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. As part of the rollout, Jio has announced a Welcome Offer, which will allow users to experience the fifth-generation telecommunications and data network connectivity for free.

As part of the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, select subscribers of Jio services will be welcomed into the 5G networks and allowed to use the services without any payment. The telecom company had been testing the Welcome Offer for a few weeks. However, during the trials, select customers were being upgraded automatically.

How To Avail Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

Reliance Jio has announced the Jio Welcome Offer will be available to select Jio customers in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and 5 other cities. Incidentally, not every subscriber in these regions will be able to upgrade to Jio 5G services and enjoy unlimited data.

Jio has indicated some eligibility criteria for the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. To be eligible for the offer, Jio subscribers in the regions mentioned above should:

Have a Jio 5G-network compatible device.

Be staying in an area that has Jio 5G-network coverage.

Have an active or valid Jio plan of ₹239 or higher.

Basically, the Jio 5G Welcome Offer is open to some prepaid and postpaid Jio subscribers who have a 5G smartphone, and are currently paying ₹239 per month. However, not every user can approach Jio to get enrolled in the program.

The Jio 5G Welcome Offer requires an invitation from the company. In other words, Jio will send an invitation to use its 5G services for free to a few users. Subscribers can boost their chances of getting an invitation by subscribing to any prepaid or postpaid plan costing ₹239 or more.