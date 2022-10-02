Jio, Airtel, and Vi 5G Services in India; Heres How Fast Your Internet Will Be

5G services have finally arrived in India. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 on Saturday, PM Modi launched 5G services in the country with just a push of a button. Airtel and Jio, the leading telecom operators have already revealed their plans with the former leading the race by rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on the day of launch.

Theoretically, 5G is the next-generation mobile network and it should offer much faster mobile data speeds as compared to 4G. It will also bring more use cases across industries in the rural regions of the country. As per reports, an average user can expect mobile data speeds of up to 20Gbps with 5G but this is the upper limit.

Airtel has announced that it will roll out its 5G services in eight cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bengaluru, and four other unknown cities today. While there is no word on the speed that one can experience, here is a rough idea of how fast 5G could be in India.

Jio 5G Speed

At the IMC 2022, Reliance Jio's Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that they will expand 5G services and offer ultra high-speed connectivity to every nook and corner of the country by December 2023. At the AGM 2022, Jio showcased that its 5G can deliver 1.09Gbps speed on a smartphone. It is the same speed that was achieved by the telco back in the trial period as well. However, in real-world performance, this speed is likely to drop by 60%.

As per a report from earlier this year, Jio achieved a download speed of 420Mbps and upload speed of 412Mbps with a latency of 11ms and 9ms respectively in its trial.

Airtel 5G Speed

When it comes to Airtel, which took a lead in the 5G race, the company delivered high-speed connectivity of 1Gbps and latency of 20ms during its demo in March in Mumbai and Gurugram. In Hyderabad, the telco hit peak 5G speeds of 3Gbps. In the real-world scenario, the 5G speed could be between 200Mbps and 300Mbps, which is lower than the expectation but much faster than the 4G speed.

Vi 5G Speed

While Vi claimed to have recorded a maximum 5G speed of 5.92Gbps during one of its 5G trials in Pune, it achieved 3.7Gbps speed on the mmWave spectrum. Besides this, the company's 5G speed reached 1.5Gbps on using the 3.5GHz band in Gandhinagar in an artificial 5G network. During the trial at the MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru, Vi reached a 5G download speed of 1.2Gbps.

Though these 5G speeds appear to be impressive, these were achieved at trials and there is an increased possibility for the same to drop drastically in real-life performance.