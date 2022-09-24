PM Narendra Modi To Launch 5G In India On October 1

After a few delays and hurdles in the path, the 5G services are arriving in India next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the 5G services on October 1, 2022, at the Indian Mobile Congress. Reportedly, the announcement came via the National Broadband Mission's official Twitter account on September 24, 2022. The IMC 2022 (Indian Mobile Congress) event is Asia's largest technology exhibition and will be held from October 1 to October 4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The tweet read, "Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition."



Which Regions Will Get 5G Access Initially?

As per a previous announcement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G services will first arrive in 13 cities of India- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jamnagar, and Gandhi Nagar.

5G India Auction Details:

The 5G spectrum auction took place in August 2022, where a total of 72097.85MHz of 5G spectrum was purchased by telecom companies with a 20-year validity term. Reliance Jio, with big pockets, was the top spender at the auction, followed by Bharti Airtel, while Vi (Vodafone Idea) was a distant third in the race. Adani Networks Limited was also in the mix, which bagged a very small portion of the pie.

Reliance Jio reportedly shelled out a mind-boggling sum of ₹88,078 crores for a total of 24,740MHz 5G spectrum. Bharti Airtel secured a total of 19,800MHz for ₹43,084 crores. Vi (Vodafone Idea) bagged 2,668MHz of 5G spectrum for ₹18,784 crores. The new entrant in the telecom sector, Adani Group, paid ₹212 crores for the 400MHz spectrum in the 26GHz band (mmWave), which it will utilize to increase cybersecurity in the airport, ports and logistics, distribution, and other businesses.