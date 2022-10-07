Reliance Jio 5G: Minimum Recharge Plan For Interested Users

On Wednesday, India's biggest telecom operator Jio announced that its 5G services will be available in four cities in India. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Subscribers who have purchased their Jio SIM cards from any of these cities will be able to use the 5G services.

Initially, Jio 5G will be available on an invite-only basis. The Jio 5G invite will be delivered to customers on the MyJio app. Users have to open the MyJio app on their phones and check if they have received the invite. It should be available in the carousel at the top that one can slide. However, there is a catch in using the 5G networks from the telco.

Jio 5G Requires This Minimum Recharge Plan

While it has been clarified by the company that subscribers do not have to upgrade their existing 4G SIM card to use the 5G services, there is a condition on the minimum recharge plan. Notably, subscribers have to recharge at least with the Rs. 239 prepaid plan to get the benefits of the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, which will offer up to 1Gbps speed, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

It has been noted that the Rs. 239 or higher plan is mandatory for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to be eligible for the Welcome Offer. With this move, the telecom operator could boost its average revenue per user (ARPU), which is an attempt made by all telcos in the country.

With the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, eligible users who have a valid active base plan will be able to enjoy data at 4G speeds until their network is automatically switched to 5G. Once the switch is made, they will be able to experience additional unlimited data.

Jio 5G Supported Bands and Speed

Reliance Jio subscribers will be able to experience 5G on the n28, n78, and n258 bands in India but it requires the device to support 5G SA. It has already been confirmed that the 5G services from Jio will be affordable and not too expensive as compared to the existing 4G services.

At the AGM 2022, Jio showcased that its 5G can deliver 1.09Gbps speed on a smartphone. Jio achieved a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps with a latency of 11ms and 9ms respectively during a trial, earlier this year.