Reliance Jio True 5G Available in 11 More Cities

Reliance Jio is rolling out its standalone True 5G services aggressively across the country. Company chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday Jio will complete its pan-India 5G rollout by December 2023. In a bid to achieve the target, India's largest telecom service provider launched 5G services across 11 cities in India simultaneously, a record of sorts, and taking its tally far ahead of its rival Airtel.

Reliance Jio 5G Now Available in 11 More Cities

Reliance Jio True 5G services are now available in 11 more cities across the country, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nasik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and more, making it the largest multi state rollout of the next generation connectivity till date.

Jio's True 5G services have also gone live in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, as per a statement shared by the company.

"Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi," the statement said terming it the "largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date," the company said in a statement.

A Jio spokesperson said the cities where it enabled 5G services are important tourism destinations as well as educational hubs, where the data demand is higher.

Reliance Jio True 5G Welcome Offer

Users in these 11 cities will now be able to use Reliance Jio True 5G on supported 5G handsets after getting an invite to its True 5G Welcome Offer from Wednesday. The offer allows users to experience unlimited 5G at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional costs.

Users will need a supported 5G handsets, and the MyJio app to enable the offer. On the app, look for the Welcome Offer banner. Once available, click on the banner to enable it. You will need to recharge for a minimum of Rs 239 to avail the unlimited data benefits.

Reliance Jio started rolling out its 5G services from Dussehra this year, from October 4. The service was first made available in eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. In November, the company extended the service to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. Earlier in December, Jio rolled out 5G services in all districts of Gujarat, Kochi, and Andhra Pradesh.