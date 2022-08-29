Reliance Launches JioAirFiber Ultra-High-Speed Wireless Broadband; Everything To Know

Reliance Industries Limited announced its 5G rollout date during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), confirming the service will be available in Tier-1 cities by October. During the event, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani also showcased a standalone network (True 5G) that claims to accelerate India’s digital transformation. The company has named this ultra-high-speed wireless broadband service “JioAirFiber.”

"With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed internet quickly," said Akash M Ambani said during the RIL AGM. Let’s dive into the details of the new service.

What Makes JioAirFiber Ultra-Fast?

Reliance calls the new service a "wireless, simple, single-device solution." All users need to do is plug it in and turn it on and it will work as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot that’s backed by ultra-high-speed internet leveraging True 5G (standalone 5G).

'We can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on’, said Akash Ambani.

JioAirFiber is also touted to allow offices and households across the country to be connected to ultra-high-speed internet. Akash Ambani said this would put India among the top 10 countries with fixed broadband.

With JioAirFiber, users will be able to get ultra-low latency, which will make video streaming or online gaming seamless. Besides, the service will also enable users to stream multiple videos in high-definition, showing different camera angles without any lag or stutter.

Jio Cloud PC To Disrupt Personal Computing

With JioAirFiber, users will be able to use a virtual PC where the heavy processing is done on a cloud and not on the machine itself. Provided the internet speed is high enough, users will be able to get a local PC experience without a lag. The company calls this service Jio Cloud PC and it requires no upgrades or heavy investments to using it.

"You only pay to the extent you use the Cloud PC, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business," Reliance Industries Limited President, Kiran Thomas said.

