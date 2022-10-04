Telegram Premium Gets Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs. 179 Per Month

The highly anticipated paid subscription service of the messaging platform Telegram was launched in India a few months back. Dubbed Telegram Premium, it brings a slew of additional features to the app. At the time of its launch, this service was priced at Rs. 469 per month, which accounts for Rs. 5,628 per year.

Now, Telegram has slashed the cost of its Premium plan in India. After the price cut, the Telegram Premium service now costs Rs. 179 per month, which accounts for Rs. 2,148 per year.

Telegram Premium Gets Price Cut in India

The company has started informing users about the revised pricing of its premium service by sending a message from its official Telegram handle within the app. The message states that the Telegram Premium service is available in the country at a discount. It is also accompanied by a 'Learn More' button, which will redirect users to the official page of the paid service detailing the benefits of the same.

Telegram Premium offers benefits such as access to up to 1,000 channels, 10 pins, 20 public links, 20 folders, animated emojis, and four accounts. Also, it will deliver a faster download experience that will help users access large files up to 4GB files. It will include the ability to read the transcript of any incoming voice message, ad-free content, premium stickers, animated profile pictures, and a profile badge.

How to Get Telegram Premium in India

To access these benefits, you need to subscribe to Telegram Premium as mentioned below.

Step 1: Firstly, you have to download the latest version of the Telegram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Telegram app on your phone.

Step 3: Click on the Settings tab at the bottom right corner of the Telegram app.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom of the app and click on the Telegram Premium option.

Step 5: Click on the 'Subscribe for Rs. 179.00/month' option.

Step 6: Click on the Subscribe button to confirm the choice.

Step 7: Make the payment.

That's it! You will be able to subscribe to the Telegram Premium service by paying Rs. 179 per month and enjoy the benefits mentioned above.