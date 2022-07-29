Vi 5G Trial: Achieves 1.2Gbps Download Speed In Bengaluru

The 5G spectrum auctions are going on in India and telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, Vi and Adani Group are among the top bidders. Among them, Jio has emerged as a top bidder with nearly Rs. 80,000 crores and is likely to have bought the airwaves in the 700MHz band across India. While the 5G network is believed to be launched in the coming months, Vi has announced that it has conducted a 5G trial.

Vi 5G Trial

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced that the 5G trial was conducted at the MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. As per the telco, it has managed to achieve a 5G download speed of 1.2Gbps on a mobile handset during the testing. In addition to Bengaluru, the telco has conducted trials in other major cities, including New Delhi International Airport, Kandla Port in Gujarat and Bhopal.

Recently, Vi conducted 5G trials on the use of street furniture for Smart Cells and Aerial Fiber deployment. The telco has classified traffic lights, bus stands, and electric poles, among others as street furniture. These were used for testing 5G small cells. During the 5G trials, Vi claims that it has managed to achieve a download speed of 1.2Gbps on 5G network on a smartphone.

To recall, back in 2021, Vodafone Idea stated that it achieved a peak 5G speed of 3.7Gbps during its testing in Pune. At the same time, the company stated that it recorded a peak download speed of up to 1.5Gbps in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In November 2021, Vi announced that it attained an average speed of 100Mbps while testing the 5G network in a rural area in Gandhinagar. It was announced that the telecom giant used the Nokia E-band MW network for the 5G trial.

Other 5G Trials

Besides Vi, other telecom operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio also conducted their 5G trials in the country in the past few months. Airtel achieved a speed of 200Mbps throughput at a distance of 10km from the trial site. Likewise, Jio managed to achieve a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps in the 5G trials in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles