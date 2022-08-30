Vi User Data Reportedly Breached, Telco Calls It “False”

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has denied reports of a data leak of over 20 million customers. According to a report from cyber security firm CyberX9, the leaked data includes call logs of around 301 million users that covers all its 20.6 million postpaid users in the last two years.

Vodafone calls the data breach reports “false and malicious.” The CyberX9 report suggested that Vi customer information that was being exposed had phone numbers, call records, call duration, SMS records, internet usage information, addresses, bill payments, plan details, and much more.

Data Leaking Since Two Years

The cyber security firm has urged the government to order a security audit of the telecom company as personal user data has been getting exposed for the last two years. In such a long span, it’s likely that hackers might have gotten hold of this data, the report alleged.

CyberX9's founder and managing director Himanshu Pathak told news agency PTI that the findings were shared with Vi on August 22 and the telco acknowledged it on August 24.

"Later on August 22, Vodafone Idea confirmed the receipt of our report. Vodafone Idea acknowledged the vulnerabilities discovered and reported by us on August 24," Pathak said.

Vi Claims To Have Robust IT Security

Vi has rejected these claims saying they are malicious. The telco claims to have a robust IT security framework that keeps the user data intact from data breaches or cyber crimes. The company also said that regular checks and audits are made to keep the firewall high and strong.

“We learnt about a potential vulnerability in billing communication,” Vodafone-Idea said in a statement. “This was immediately fixed, and a thorough forensic analysis was conducted to ascertain no data breach. We have notified appropriate agencies and made due disclosures. Vi customer data remains fully safe and secure.”

