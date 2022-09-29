Vodafone Idea and OnePlus Partner to Drive 5G Ecosystem in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) just announced that it has teamed up with the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus to make 5G smartphones accessible to all users in India. This partnership was announced ahead of the India Mobile Congress 2022, which will kickstart on October 1.

This move from Vi makes sense as OnePlus is one of the leading 5G brands in online channels in the affordable price segment under Rs. 30,000 in the first half of 2022. Vi has also said that it continues to collaborate with various OEM brands to change its 4G customers to upgrade their phones for 5G connectivity.

Vi and OnePlus Partnership

As per the partnership, the OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord CE 2 were used to test the 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi during the spectrum auction. During the 5G spectrum auction, Vi purchased 6,228 MHz of airwaves across the 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2500MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands. These spectrum bands were worth Rs. 18,799 crores.

5G Launch Plans in India

Given that PM Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the IMC 2022 in a couple of days, we can expect Vi to also bring its 5G services to the country sometime soon. On the other hand, Jio and Airtel, the leading telecom operators in the country are in plans to launch their 5G services next month.

Initially, 13 cities in the country will get the 5G services and these include, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jamnagar, and Gandhi Nagar.

How Much Could 5G Cost in India?

When it comes to the possible pricing of 5G services, previous reports hinted that the next-gen mobile network will be restricted to subscribers of premium Airtel plans. On the contrary, a recent report suggested that 5G tariff plans will be similar to existing 4G plans in India.

As per analysts, this strategy will help the mass adoption of 5G in the country. 5G operators are unlikely to increase the tariff of the next-gen mobile services exorbitantly as they aim to drive 5G adoption among consumers. They will focus on getting more consumers to experience higher speeds, consume more data, and drive their ARPU growth.