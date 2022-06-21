The Noise i1 is touted as a limited-edition product and will be available on the company's official website- noise.com. Let's get into the details of the smart glasses.

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear Specifications & Features

The Noise i1 sports a standard wayfarer design (47g) and comes in two shapes- square and round frame. Both the models are IPX4 water-resistant and feature blue light filtering transparent lenses (UVA/B 99%). You can interchange the lenses at your convenience.

The 'Made in India' smart glasses comes equipped with open-ear speakers to offer native music playback. There are 16.2mm speaker drivers to deliver on the audio front. The right arm of the smart eyewear features multi-functional touch controls to let you accept/reject calls, control the volume, change tracks and access the voice assistant.

Noise i1 Supports Both Siri & Google Assistant

You can also access the virtual assistant with hands-free voice commands and can set alarms, make calls, etc. with just your voice. The smart glasses support both Siri and Google Assistant. Each temple features an individual mic to enable hands-free voice commands.

The smart glasses support magnetic charging and take up to one-and-a-half hours for a full refill. Noise promises nine hours playtime with one full charge, which sounds pretty good for a pair of sunglasses.

Noise i1 Connectivity- BT 5.1 With AAC & SBC

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Noise i1 smart glasses offer Bluetooth 5.1 support with a wireless range of 10m. The BT-supported profiles include- AAC and SBC. The smart eyewear can be paired with both iOS and Android devices. The only thing that seems missing is a built-in camera, which would have added more value to the package. Ray ban's Stories is one such product; however, it comes at a premium price.

All in all, the Noise i1 smart eyewear seems like a good attempt in the smart eyewear space. The wearable could find a good audience in India, provided that the specs and features translate to a good real-life performance. We will bring more insights about the smart glasses once we have the unit for testing.