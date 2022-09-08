Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE Announced; Features S8 Chip, Body Temperature Sensor

Apple Far Out event has introduced a sleuth of new products, including the new range of iPhones. The event has also witnessed the launch of the new Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and the Watch SE. The new wearables feature bigger displays, better batteries, and improved health features. Here's all you need to know about the new Apple smartwatches.

Apple Watch Ultra Features: Rugged Specs For All Conditions

The new Apple Watch Ultra flaunts a large 47mm case, making it the biggest smartwatch from Apple. One of the key features of the new smartwatch is its rugged design. Apple has brought in a major design overhaul with the Ultra model, making it ideal for all kinds of outdoor sports, including extreme sports and deep-water swimming and scuba diving.

The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a titanium casing with Sapphire Crystal protection, which further gives it a tough form factor. Additionally, Apple has enhanced the digital crown with a pronounced gear-like finish. It also comes with an Action Button on the side, a new addition to the Watch Series.

Apple has also improved the audio system, mics, and voice clarity on the new Watch Ultra. The brand also brought in unique and dedicated bands for all activities like swimming, athletics, and more. Apple has also enhanced the location accuracy with the Ultra Watch, bringing in L1 + L5 GPS that will ensure you never lose track of where you are.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with an emergency siren button so that help is always around. Unlike the other Apple Watch Series, the new Ultra model is available with LTE by default. Under the hood, the new smartwatch is powered by the advanced S8 processor, which includes many new health-centric features.

One of the new features includes a body temperature sensor, which helps in detecting fever. More importantly, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with a bigger battery that can last 36 hours on a single charge. For one, the new Watch Ultra comes with a better battery optimization system launching later this year.

Apple Watch Series 8 Launched: New Features To Check Out

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has many upgrades when compared to its predecessor. In terms of design, the new smartwatch is now swim-proof, dust-proof, and crack resistant. It also comes with a crash detection feature to help in case of car accidents.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is powered by the S8 processor, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. Users get identical features, including the new dual body temperature sensors, which can detect even minor temperature fluctuations.

One of the major upgrades with the S8 processor for smartwatches is the enhanced women's health sensors, including ovulation tracking. Apple has also upped the battery performance of the new Watch Series 8. The new range comes with 18 hours of battery life and also packs the low-power mode that prolongs the life of the new Apple Watch.

Like always, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two models - GPS and GPS + LTE variants. More importantly, the new watchOS 9 will offer international roaming, which will roll out later this year in select countries. Apple has also launched the new smartwatch in multiple colors for users to choose from.

Apple Watch SE Launched With S8 Chip

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8, the brand has also announced the new Apple Watch SE. It comes with new colors and a redesigned back case. Apple has also offered a 30 percent larger display on the SE model.

What's more, the new Apple Watch SE also packs the advanced S8 processor, bringing in identical features to the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. This includes crash detection, improved women's health, and more with the watchOS 9 upgrades.

New Apple Watches Launched: Price And Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at USD 799 (around Rs. 63,650) and is open for pre-orders with shipping starting from September 23. The Apple Watch Series 8 price starts from USD 399 (approx. Rs. 31,799) for the GPS model and USD 499 (around Rs. 39,751) for the GPS + cellular variant.

The Apple Watch SE starts from USD 249 (roughly Rs. 19,835) for the GPS model and USD 299 (roughly Rs. 23,819) for the GPS + cellular model. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is open for pre-orders and will begin shipping on September 16.

