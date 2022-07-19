Dizo Watch D Sharp Smartwatch, Dizo Wireless Active Neckband Earphones Launched; Price & Specs

By

Dizo Watch D Sharp smartwatch and the Dizo Wireless Active Neckband wireless earphones have been launched in the Indian market. Both the products are launched by Realme's Techlife ecosystem brand in the country. Both the Dizo Watch D Sharp smartwatch and the Dizo Wireless Active Neckband wireless earphones come with a long battery life.

Dizo Watch D Sharp Smartwatch Specifications

The Dizo Watch D Sharp sports a rectangular 1.75-inch display, which provides a resolution of 320 x 390 pixels. The wearable has a button on the right side to navigate across the system. There's support for the health rate monitor and the SpO2 blood oxygen monitor. The device comes with other features like sleep monitoring, a step counter, tracking of more than 110 sports modes, and 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Dizo Watch D Sharp offers more than 150 watch faces. The wearable has controls for music, camera, calls, and more. The device just takes two hours to fully charge. There's also 5ATM certification for resistance against dust and water.

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband Earphones Features

The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband is equipped with 11.2mm bass-boosting drivers. The device has a magnetic connection for both earphones. There are features like the single press, double press, triple press, and more for different functions. The wearable can last up to 23 hours on a single charge. Notably, the device can provide three hours of usage with just 10 hours of charging.

Dizo Watch D Sharp Smartwatch, Wireless Active Neckband Earphones Price

The Dizo Watch D Sharp smartwatch has been priced affordably in the country at Rs. 2,999. The wearable will be up for grabs in Classic Black, Deep Blue, and Silver Gray color options. The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband earphones will be up for grabs for Rs. 1,199 and will be available in Classic Black, Meteor Gray, and Indigo Blue color models. The connectivity feature of the device includes Bluetooth 5.3.

The Dizo Buds P wireless earbuds were launched with 13mm drivers up to 40 hours of audio playback recently. The wearable comes in Black, Blue, and White and is available for Rs. 1,299. The device is available via open sale on Flipkart.

Published On July 19, 2022
