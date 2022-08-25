Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3, Versa 4 Fitness Trackers Launched With Improved Battery: Features, Price

Fitbit, now acquired by Google, is one of the most premium and flagship wearable brands. The company has expanded its product offering to include three new wearables, namely the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4. The three fitness trackers pack many upgrades in terms of features, battery, and design.

Fitbit Sense 2 Features

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a sleek and compact form factor in contrast to traditional fitness trackers. It comes with the usual fitness sensors like a 24-hour heart rate monitor, activity tracker, and an improved sleep tracker that can show you what kind of a sleeper a user is. The Fitbit Sense 2 is also compatible with an ECG app that makes it on par with other premium wearables.

It also includes a skin temperature sensor, a cEDA sensor to identify stress, and electrodermal activity (EDA) scanner. One of the significant upgrades to the Fitbit Sense 2 is the improved battery life. Fitbit claims the new fitness tracker can last six days on a single charge. What's more, it can also provide a day's juice in just 12 minutes, thanks to its fast charging capability.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Specifications

The Fitbit Inspire 3 features a traditional fitness tracker design with a rectangular display. The thin and light fitness tracker is embedded with many sensors to track your steps, sleep, and stress. Compared to the Fitbit Sense 2 or the Versa 4, the new Inspire 3 is ideal for beginners looking for a wearable. It also offers ten days of fuel on a single charge.

Fitbit Versa 4 Features

The Fitbit Versa 4 is very similar to the Sense 2. Even the design is identical, both offering a square display like a smartwatch. The battery and fast charging features are also the same on both smartwatches. As for the differences, the Fitbit Versa comes with a few toned-down features, skipping the EDA scanner, cEDA sensor, and skin temperature reader, and also misses out on the compatible ECG app.

New Fitbit Smartwatches Price

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the most affordable newly launched fitness tracker, priced at USD 99.95 (around Rs. 7,999). The Fitbit Versa 4 and the Sense 2 are priced at USD 229.95 and USD 299.95 (roughly Rs. 18,358 and Rs. 23,999), respectively.

