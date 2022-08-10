Garmin Enduro 2 Smartwatch Offers 150-Hour GPS Battery Life; Costs A Whopping $1,099

Popular smartwatch maker Garmin has expanded its product range by launching the Garmin Enduro 2. The brand's latest wearable has arrived as one of the most expensive smartwatches from it. The Garmin Enduro 2 is claimed to provide 40 percent higher battery life than its predecessor. Similar to the previous-gen offering, the Garmin Enduro 2 also offers solar charging functionality.

Garmin Enduro 2 Offers A Circular Color Display

The Enduro 2 has been fitted with a 1.4-inch circular color display, which provides a resolution of 280 x 280 pixels. There's a Power Sapphire lens above the screen, which provides solar charging. The wearable is touted to provide 46 days of battery life in the regular mode with solar charging and up to 150 hours in the GPS mode. In battery saver mode, the users will get up to 550 days of usage in the solar mode.

Garmin Enduro 2 Other Specs, Features

The Garmin Enduro 2's bezel is made from titanium material. The case material includes a fiber-reinforced polymer with a titanium rear panel. The smartwatch also has 10ATM certification, which allows it to be used while swimming and doing other sports activities. There's a heart rate sensor onboard the wearable, apart from the SpO2 sensor. The wearable provides stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and tracking of women's health. There is also 32GB of internal memory onboard the device.

The sensors of the Garmin Enduro 2 include GPS with multi-frequency positioning, SATIQ tech, barometric, compass, a gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and pulse tracker. The connectivity features include Bluetooth ANT+ and Wi-Fi, which makes upgrading software and maps easy. There also are features like smart notifications, find my phone, Garmin Pay, music controls, weather updates, a calendar, and more. It also has Garmin's well-known navigation, TopoActive, and Ski Maps features.

Garmin Enduro 2 Pricing, Availability

As we mentioned above, the Garmin Enduro 2 is one of the most expensive smartwatches from the brand to date. The wearable has been priced at a whopping $1,099, which roughly translates into Rs. 87,400 in the Indian currency. The latest Garmin smartwatch is currently available in the United States on Garmin's website. There's no word regarding the global launch as of now.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles