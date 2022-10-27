Huawei Unveils GT 3 SE Smartwatch With 1.43” AMOLED Display And BT Calling; Check Price And Specs

Huawei has expanded its popular GT-series smartwatch lineup with a new model. The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is marketed as the company's most affordable wearable in the GT-series portfolio, aimed at customers looking for a feature-packed yet cost-effective smartwatch. The new wearable features a circular AMOLED display and has a claimed battery life of two weeks on a single charge.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE has been launched in Vietnam and Poland, but it may soon be available in other markets, including India. Let's take a look at its specifications and features.

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE KEY Features And Specifications

The new Watch GT 3 SE features a circular dial and is available in two color variants: Graphite Black and a new Wilderness Green that looks quite refreshing. The smartwatch has a 46mm case and weighs about 36 grams. The mid-range wearable is water-resistant to 5 ATM and has long-lasting polymer fiber straps. To improve accessibility, two physical buttons (power and function) are placed on the case.

The new Watch GT 3 SE features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen (466 466 pixels) with slide and touch gesture support. According to Huawei, the Watch GT 3 SE supports thousands of watch faces and allows you to design your own. Furthermore, the mid-range wearable has a relatively new portrait mode watch face feature that creates a depth-of-field effect as you tilt the watch to see the time and notifications.

In terms of health and fitness features, the Watch GT 3 SE has 100+ sports modes and Huawei TruSport technology, which records, monitors, and provides tips on how to make the most of recorded data. In terms of sensor-based wellness features, the wearable can track your heart rate, sleep data, blood pressure levels, oxygen levels in the blood, and overall body activity throughout the day. The smartwatch can also send you reminders to drink water and take medications.

The Watch GT 3 SE includes GPS, Bluetooth, and wireless charging. It also includes a speaker and a microphone to support Bluetooth calling. The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is guaranteed to have a two-week battery life, but this is entirely dependent on your use case scenario.

Based on the specifications and hardware, the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE could be priced under ₹12,000 when it arrives in India. The wearable will compete with the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve and the OnePlus Watch.

Source