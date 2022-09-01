Lenovo Glasses T1 Launched With Micro OLED Displays And Inbuilt Speakers

Lenovo has taken the wraps off its Glasses T1 augmented reality (AR) glasses that come fitted with two Micro OLED displays, one for each eye. The display on the wearable device has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The company claims that it should provide a contrast ratio of up to 10,000:1.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Features And Specs

While the brightness levels remain undisclosed, it is said to deliver high peak brightness levels due to the Micro OLED panels. Lenovo has also stated that the pair of smart glasses feature TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions and reduced flickering. The Lenovo Glasses T1 features high-resistance hinges, adjustable temple arms, and nose pads for a comfortable fit. It has been confirmed that there will be three adjustable nose pads to suit the comfort of users.

It is fitted with high-fidelity inbuilt speakers that let wearers experience watching and listening to multimedia content. It comes with the 'Ready For' feature compatible with Motorola smartphones. The Lenovo Glasses T1 supports Android, iOS, and Windows devices and it can be connected to a smartphone or a PC. With a USB Type-C cable, users can connect their Android devices and smart glasses. On the other hand, iPhone users have to use an HDMI to Glasses adapter alongside the lightning connector or the Lightning AV adapter.

Other goodies in the package of the Lenovo Glasses T1 include a cleaning cloth, a carrying case, an anti-slip adapter, and a prescription lens frame. There will be two adapters as optional accessories and these will be available separately.

How Much Does Lenovo Glasses T1 Cost?

Dubbed Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China, this pair of smart glasses will go on sale in the market later this year. It will be available in select global markets in 2023 but there is no word regarding its availability in India. Lenovo will reveal the pricing of this wearable device when it goes on sale.

