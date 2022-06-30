Noise ColorFit Pro 4, Pro 4 Max With Bluetooth Calling Launched; Price, Sale Dates In India

Noise recently launched the ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch in India. Now, the brand has added two new smartwatches namely the ColorFit Pro 4 and the ColorFit Pro 4 Max. Both watches come with an official IP rating, Bluetooth calling support, 100 sports modes, and many more. Check here the pricing, sale dates, and specs of the latest smartwatches.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Features & Price

In terms of specs, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has a 1.72-inch display with 311 ppi pixel density, and 500 nits brightness. As mentioned above, the watch supports Bluetooth calling, so, it will let you receive the call directly from your wrist. It has a fully-functional digital crown that lets you scroll the menu, adjust the volume, and change watch faces.

The 100 sports modes on the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 include cycling, walking, running, hiking, and many more. Besides, it comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, alarm, stock market updates, smart notification, etc. As far as the price is concerned, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 will cost Rs. 3,499 starting July 4 via Amazon. It comes in multiple color options such as Mint green, Deep wine, Rose pink, Midnight blue, and so on.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Features & Price

On the other hand, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max features a 1.8-inch display and also supports the Bluetooth calling option. However, it has an additional built-in Alexa voice assistant support. Like other smartwatches, it supports a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitoring. Other aspects include 150+ watch faces, smart notifications, and many more. Lastly, it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of pricing, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale on July 4 via Amazon India, the same day as the Noise ColorFit Pro 4. It can be purchased in Jet black, Vintage brown, Rose gold, Silver grey, and Navy gold color options. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch for daily usage, both watches can be good choices.

