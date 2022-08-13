Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz BT Calling Smartwatch Launched At Rs. 3,999; Can It Beat Competition?

Noise has expanded its range of smartwatches in India by launching the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. The wearable is the successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz, which was released in the country in April. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz has arrived as one of the most affordable smartwatches with an AMOLED display, various health features, and more under Rs. 5,000.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz Specifications, Features

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is one of the most affordable wearables to flaunt calling functionality over a Bluetooth connection. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED square always-on display, which provides a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The device offers a metallic finish for the core and provides over 100 watch faces, which are available on the cloud.

As for the health features, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is capable of tracking more than 100 sports modes. Some of these include yoga, basketball, cricket, and others. The wearable also offers a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor, which provides blood oxygen monitoring. There's also support for female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring. The device also provides sedimentary reminders for the users to be active from time to time.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is claimed to provide a maximum of seven days of battery life on a single charge. However, if the wearer utilizes the Bluetooth calling feature, the usage will be limited to just one day. There's Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity onboard the smartwatch, apart from a BT chip that provides quick pairing, faster connectivity, and much lower power consumption as compared to the other devices in its range.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz Price In India, Availability, Colors

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz has been priced at Rs. 6,999. However, the company will be selling the smartwatch at an inaugural price tag of Rs. 3,999 for some days after the first sale starts on August 17 at 12 pm. The color options of the wearable will include Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, and Champagne Gray.

Can Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz Beat Competition?

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz comes with features like Bluetooth voice calling, an AMOLED screen, various health sensors, and a long-lasting battery. All these are offers under Rs. 4,000, so the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz will be able to compete against other devices in the segment and will be worth buying at its price tag.

