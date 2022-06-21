Noise ColorFit Vision 2 With AMOLED Display Launched At Rs. 2,999; Sale Set For June 24

By

Noise has announced the ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch in India. The newly launched smartwatch comes as the successor of the ColorFit Vision, featuring an AMOLED panel, several health-related sensors, and so on. The watch can be purchased via the brand's official site and other e-commerce sites. Let's take a look at the features pricing and sale date of the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 in India.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Features In India

In terms of design, the ColorFit Vision 2 comes with a square-shaped dial, measuring 1.78-inch. It supports Always-on-Display and a side-mounted button for navigation. The watch comes with several sports modes and watch faces. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge and supports a magnetic charger.

Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, women's cycle tracker, sleep tracking, step counter, and many more. Besides, the watch also supports smart notifications including texts, social media apps alert, alarms alerts, and weather. It comes with an official IP rating and Bluetooth for connectivity.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Price & Sale Date In India

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 watch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 starting June 24. It will go on sale via Flipkart and the brand's official site. The watch comes in black, blue, and green color options.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a smartwatch for daily usage and don't want to spend a huge amount, then you can consider the Noise ColorFit Vision 2. Under Rs. 3,000, you'll get all the useful features that one smartwatch should offer. The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 is also based on the AMOLED panel, which is one of the plus points.

Additionally, Noise has launched its first smart eyewear named the i1 in India. The smart eyewear features include a motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMS) mic for calling, magnetic charging, and many more. It will be available for purchase at Rs. 5,999 in a single black color option from the brand's official site.

Published On June 21, 2022
