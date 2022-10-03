OnePlus Nord Watch Goes Official With Large 1.78-Inch 60Hz AMOLED Screen

OnePlus has officially launched its very first Nord branded smartwatch -- the Nord Watch. This comes right after the launch of the Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE, and claims to deliver a "fast and smooth experience" and "more accessible to users at an affordable price."

The OnePlus Nord Watch will be available in India starting today via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores for Rs. 4,999. Similarly, the smartwatch will go on sale on Amazon from October 4 for the same price.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card users can get a flat Rs. 500 discount on the Nord Watch, which brings down the price of the Nord Watch to Rs. 4,499. Here are some of the prominent features of the latest affordable smartwatch in the country.

OnePlus Nord Watch Highlights

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a massive 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen. The watch can offer up to 500nits of brightness and the watch can be paired to an Android or iOS device using the N Health app. The device has a rectangular display with almost symmetrical bezels on all four sides.

The watch supports up to 105 fitness modes, which include running, jogging, yoga, and more. Similarly, it is also capable of automatically tracking the steps when you go for a walk. The Nord Watch can also measure various health trackers such as heart rate, and SpO2, and the watch is also said to be capable of predicting the monthly menstrual cycle.

Coming to the customization aspects of the Nord Watch, it offers over 100 wallpapers, and users can tweak around these things using the N Health app. The device is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance like most other affordable smartwatches.

OnePlus claims that the Nord Watch can last up to 10 days with normal usage, and in standby mode, the watch can deliver 30 days of battery life using the built-in 230mAh battery. The watch connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.2 and offers fast and stable data transfer between the devices.

The OnePlus Nord Watch has all the features that we usually see on budget smartwatches, except for Bluetooth calling. The watch will be available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue color options with easy-to-replace silicon straps. The watch does seem like a great accessory, especially for those, who might have a OnePlus Nord smartphone and is looking for an affordable smartwatch from the same brand.