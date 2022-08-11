Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor Goes Official; Coming To India?

Oppo has expanded its range of smartwatches by launching the Oppo Watch 3 series at an online event in China yesterday. The brand has released two devices under the new series called the Oppo Watch 3 and the Oppo Watch 3 Pro. They are the world's first smartwatches to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, which was made official in July.

Oppo Watch 3 Specifications, Features

Talking about the Oppo Watch 3 first, the smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED square display with a resolution of 372 x 430 pixels and a 3D glass cover for protection against scratches. Powering the wearable is the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform. There's also the Apollo 4 Plus chipset onboard the device, which takes care of monitoring activities when the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 is inactive to save battery usage.

The Oppo Watch 3 comes with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage to let the users store all the songs they want. The health features include an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor. The device supports tracking of various sports activities, continuous heart rate monitoring, vascular health study, continuous blood oxygen monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring, apart from others.

As for the other features, the Oppo Watch 3 comes with 5ATM certification for protection against water and dust. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and support for an eSIM. The wearable provides up to 10 days of battery life in the light smart mode, three days of usage in the LTE mode, and takes about an hour to fully recharge.

Oppo Watch 3 Pro Features, Specs

Coming to the Oppo Watch 3 Pro, it offers a slightly bigger 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible always-on display with a resolution of 378 x 496 pixels. It is equipped with a larger 550 mAh battery, which provides a maximum battery life of 15 days on a single charge in the light smart mode. With all sensors turned on, the device offers five days of usage and on LTE networks, the battery life is four days.

The 550 mAh battery of the Oppo Watch 3 Pro takes about 65 minutes to recharge fully. Notably, with just 10 minutes of charging, the wearable provides 24 hours of regular usage. The rest of the specs of the pro model including the processor, RAM, storage, sensors, and health features are similar to the vanilla Oppo Watch 3.

Oppo Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro Pricing, Availability

The Oppo Watch 3 will be available at the starting price of around Rs. 17,600 for its base Viton Strap variant. As for the Watch 3 Pro, it will be up for grabs for approx. Rs. 22,400 for the base model. The wearable will be going on sale in China from August 19.

Oppo Watch 3 Series Coming To India?

Oppo is currently selling two smartwatches in the Indian market. The first one is called the Oppo Watch Free, which is a highly affordable wearable costing at just Rs. 5,999. The second offering is dubbed the Oppo Watch 46mm, which is being offered in the country for Rs. 19,990. Since the Watch 3 series provides LTE connectivity at even more affordable prices, we can expect it to be launched in India as well.

