Pebble Cosmos Engage Launched in India With Striking Resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra

The steep pricing of the Apple Watch Ultra was bound to give birth to a bunch of lookalikes to satiate the demand for those unable to shell out a kidney. The latest in the series is the Pebble Cosmos Engage which launched in India on December 29. The Engage Cosmos looks almost identical to the Apple Watch Ultra, and boasts of at least some of the rugged properties and features.

Pebble Cosmos Engage: Specifications and Features

The Pebble Cosmos Edge is an Apple Watch Ultra clone, but just from the outside. It has a rugged exterior with silicone straps, a familiar-looking digital crown and a button. There's a thick metal bezel around the display, just like the Apple Watch Ultra, leaving no room for guessing where the company got their inspiration from.

The Pebble Cosmos Engage features a 1.95-inch IPS display which is always-on and has a 320x385 pixel resolution with 600 nits brightness. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS. Pebble said the Cosmos Engage has an all-metal shock-proof chassis made from zinc alloy. The watch is IP67 rated water and dust resistant, and has a battery life of 4-5 days.

While the hardware under the hood is unknown, the watch has features like an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, wireless charging, sleep tracking, and health tracking.

The watch comes with an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking, blood pressure measurement and a heart rate sensor. There are also multiple sports modes for activity tracking.

Pebble Cosmos Edge: Price and Availability

The Pebble Cosmos Edge is priced at Rs 7,499, but is presently available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999, and has a one-year replacement guarantee. The smartwatch is available to buy on Pebble's official website. The smartwatch is available in four colours - Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue.

While this is a case of blatant copy-paste, an argument can be made in favour of Pebble for democratising the design to a larger user base. That said, the features on offer are at par with what you get at the discounted price tag. At its original price, there are far better options to go for. Just that you won't be able to pass them off as the Apple Watch Ultra.