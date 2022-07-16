Pebble Spark smartwatch is all set to be launched in the Indian market on July 18. The device will be arriving as one of the most affordable wearables in the country to sport such health-centric features and premium design. The Pebble Spark comes with a square display, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and up to five days of battery life.

Pebble Spark Smartwatch Specifications, Features

The Pebble Spark smartwatch will be arriving with a 1.7-inch square display, bearing a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. The device will offer a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor sensor. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker and a microphone to receive calls on the go over Bluetooth right on the wrist. The device also comes with a step counter and sleep monitoring features for health-centric users.

The Pebble Spark is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and other devices. The wearable supports cloud-based watch faces and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. There's support for a one-touch voice assistant and the Find My Phone feature on the smartwatch. The device is touted to provide up to five days of battery life on a single charge and up to 15 days in standby mode.

Pebble Spark Smartwatch Price In India

The Pebble Spark smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 4,499 in India. The wearable comes in four color variants - Black, Blue, Charcoal, and Deep Wine. It will be going on sale on Flipkart starting from July 18 at an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,999.

Pebble Spark Has Been Launched After Pebble Cosmos Luxe

Prior to the Pebble Spark, the company launched the Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch in the country. The device arrived with features like music control, message push, notifications, alarms, multiple sports modes, and more. There's support for heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking. The wearable offers a zinc alloy body and has support for multiple health tracking modes and a sleep monitoring system.

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe has been priced at Rs. 4,499 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The wearable comes in Space Black, Midnight Gold, and Ivory Gold color editions. It is one of the most affordable smartwatches with a round dial and health-centric features in the country.

