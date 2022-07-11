Pixel Buds Pro India Launch Set For July 28; Could Pixel 6a Tag Along?

Google Pixel Buds Pro was introduced alongside the Pixel 6a at the Google I/O 2022 conference back in May. The wearable arrived as the successor to the original Google Pixel Buds, which was introduced in 2020. The company is now all set to launch the Pixel Buds Pro in the Indian market, apart from 12 more countries.

Pixel Buds Pro India Launch Date, Pre-order Details

In a recent post, "madebygoogle" social handle, the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds will be launched in as many as 13 countries including India on July 28. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that the Pixel Buds Pro will be available to pre-order in the country starting from July 21. The audio accessory will be sold via the Google Store. In addition, we can expect the device to be sold via Flipkart, which already sells most other Google Products.

Google hasn't yet revealed anything about the Indian pricing of the Pixel Buds Pro in India. The device was unveiled at a price tag of $199.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 15,900 in the Indian currency. So, we can expect the wearable to be offered under Rs. 15,000 price tag in India.

Pixel Buds Pro Specifications, Features

The Pixel Buds Pro arrived as the search engine giant's first earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC). The device also has a Silent Seal, which furthermore reduces the outside background noise. The wearable offers an in-ear design, three microphones, a voice accelerometer, and wind-blocking mesh covers. The earbuds also have capacitive touch sensors to control the Assistant, music, calls, and more. The device comes in an oval-shaped carrying case.

The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds flaunt custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker drivers. The earbuds are rated IPX4, while its case is IPX2 certified. The audio accessory is rated to offer up to 11 hours of usage with the ANC turned off and up to 31 hours of music playback with the charging case. When ANC is turned on, the device offers up to seven hours of usage on a single charge and up to 20 hours of playback with the carry case.

Could Pixel 6a Tag Along With Buds Pro?

At the Google I/O event, the company already announced that the Pixel 6a will be launched in India later this year. The company hasn't yet revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone for the country. However, there's a possibility that the Pixel 6a could debut alongside the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro. We will have official details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

